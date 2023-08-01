Naoki Yoshida Expresses Interest in Integrating Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters into Final Fantasy XIV

During a roundtable interview, Naoki Yoshida, the producer of the popular game Final Fantasy XIV, expressed his desire to incorporate the recently released Pixel Remasters into the game’s Gold Saucer. Yoshida mentioned that he thought it would be cool to be able to play the Pixel Remaster series in the Gold Saucer, a popular in-game amusement park.

However, Yoshida highlighted a technical challenge that currently prevents the implementation of the Pixel Remasters into Final Fantasy XIV. The remasters utilize a specific middleware, and in order to integrate them into the game, an additional system needs to be developed to support and run this middleware within Final Fantasy XIV.

Yoshida humorously mentioned the need for a “super programmer” who can tackle this complex task. He even suggested that if such a programmer were up to the challenge, Square Enix would be interested in seeing their resume.

It remains uncertain whether Square Enix will be able to overcome the technical hurdles and successfully merge the Pixel Remasters with Final Fantasy XIV. Nevertheless, the idea has piqued the interest of fans who eagerly await any updates on the potential integration.

If you possess the technical skills necessary to make this concept a reality, Yoshida seems eager to hear from you.