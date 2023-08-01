CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Naoki Yoshida Expresses Interest in Integrating Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters into Final Fantasy XIV

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 1, 2023
Naoki Yoshida Expresses Interest in Integrating Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters into Final Fantasy XIV

During a roundtable interview, Naoki Yoshida, the producer of the popular game Final Fantasy XIV, expressed his desire to incorporate the recently released Pixel Remasters into the game’s Gold Saucer. Yoshida mentioned that he thought it would be cool to be able to play the Pixel Remaster series in the Gold Saucer, a popular in-game amusement park.

However, Yoshida highlighted a technical challenge that currently prevents the implementation of the Pixel Remasters into Final Fantasy XIV. The remasters utilize a specific middleware, and in order to integrate them into the game, an additional system needs to be developed to support and run this middleware within Final Fantasy XIV.

Yoshida humorously mentioned the need for a “super programmer” who can tackle this complex task. He even suggested that if such a programmer were up to the challenge, Square Enix would be interested in seeing their resume.

It remains uncertain whether Square Enix will be able to overcome the technical hurdles and successfully merge the Pixel Remasters with Final Fantasy XIV. Nevertheless, the idea has piqued the interest of fans who eagerly await any updates on the potential integration.

If you possess the technical skills necessary to make this concept a reality, Yoshida seems eager to hear from you. Share your thoughts and ideas in the comments section below.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Technology

Microsoft Offers Self-Repair Options for Xbox Gamepads

Aug 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

The Benefits of Regular Exercise

Aug 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Baldur’s Gate 3 Officially Released for Mac and Windows PC, Xbox Version Delayed

Aug 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

News

Harnessing the Power of Workplace Analytics: A New Era of Effective Leadership for Managers

Aug 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Harnessing the Power of DRFM: Key Innovations and Trends in Digital Radio Frequency Memory Technology

Aug 1, 2023 0 Comments
News

The Future of Data Analytics: Managing Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Environments

Aug 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Appreciation of Computing Assets in the Crypto Market Driven by AI Technology

Aug 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments