Total Sales of Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Reach Three Million Units Worldwide

Square Enix has announced that the total sales of the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series have exceeded three million units worldwide. This milestone comes after the company reported two million units sold back in May, meaning that an additional one million units have been sold since then.

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series includes six titles: Final Fantasy I, Final Fantasy II, Final Fantasy III, Final Fantasy IV, Final Fantasy V, and Final Fantasy VI. These games were initially launched on PC via Steam, iOS, and Android on various dates. Final Fantasy I, Final Fantasy II, and Final Fantasy III were released on July 28, 2021, followed by Final Fantasy IV on September 8, 2021, Final Fantasy V on November 10, 2021, and finally, Final Fantasy VI on February 23, 2022.

After the initial PC release, all six titles were made available on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on April 19, 2023. These versions allowed even more players to experience the classic Final Fantasy games with updated pixelated visuals and enhanced gameplay features.

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series has been well-received by fans and newcomers alike. It offers a chance to revisit the beloved Final Fantasy franchise while enjoying the nostalgic pixel art style that many players grew up with.

With the success of the Pixel Remaster series, Square Enix continues to demonstrate the enduring popularity of the Final Fantasy franchise. As the series reaches this impressive sales milestone, fans can look forward to future remasters and new installments in the iconic RPG series.

Definitions:

– Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster: A series of remastered versions of classic Final Fantasy games with updated pixelated visuals and gameplay features.

– Square Enix: A Japanese video game company known for developing and publishing various popular game franchises, including Final Fantasy.

