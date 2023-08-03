CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Fantasian, the Apple Arcade Game, Potentially Coming to Steam

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 3, 2023
Fantasian, a game written and produced by Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi, may be making its way to Steam. An apparent listing for the game has been found in Steam’s database, indicating the end of its exclusivity period on Apple Arcade.

Fantasian was released in two parts on Apple Arcade, with Part 1 launching on April 2, 2021, and Part 2 on August 13. This suggests that the game’s exclusivity period on Apple Arcade was likely two years.

Developed by Sakaguchi’s studio, Mistwalker Corporation, Fantasian marks the return of the Final Fantasy creator to traditional turn-based RPG gameplay, a style he hasn’t worked on since 2007’s Lost Odyssey on Xbox 360. The game boasts a new soundtrack composed by Final Fantasy legend Nobuo Uematsu.

One of the most distinctive features of Fantasian is its art style. The game’s environments are all real-life dioramas created by Japanese artists who have worked on special effects films such as Godzilla, Attack on Titan, and Ultraman. These dioramas were scanned and transformed into in-game environments, resulting in realistic backgrounds.

Sakaguchi expressed his desire to bring Fantasian to the PC platform and potentially work on a sequel. He mentioned that they have received numerous requests to release the game on PC and that there is also a demand for a sequel. He aims to meet these expectations and continue working hard to deliver on them.

Fans of Fantasian and those interested in the game will be pleased to hear about the potential expansion to Steam, offering a new platform to experience the unique gameplay and stunning art of the title.

