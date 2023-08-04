CityLife

Robert Andrew

Aug 4, 2023
Fantasian Possibly Coming to Steam

A new app listing called “Fantasian Playtest” has been discovered on SteamDB, hinting at a potential port of the Apple Arcade exclusive game, Fantasian. It is currently unknown if the game will be available on other platforms as well.

During a panel event at the Monaco Anime Game International Conferences 2023, Hironobu Sakaguchi, the creator of Final Fantasy and founder of Mistwalker studio, acknowledged the demand for a PC port of Fantasian. He expressed his desire for more people to experience the game and mentioned the possibility of a sequel.

Fantasian has received positive reviews from players, but due to its availability only on Apple Arcade, many have missed out on it. The game features music by Nobuo Uematsu and was developed using real-life dioramas, which adds a unique level of detail to its visuals.

Although the game follows the classic trope of an amnesiac hero, its turn-based battles are satisfying. Additionally, the Dimengeon system allows players to accumulate random battles and explore the world without interruptions.

Sakaguchi has been celebrating the 35th anniversary of the Final Fantasy series and clarified misconceptions about its name’s origins.

