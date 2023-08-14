Final Fantasy Creator Hironobu Sakaguchi Completes Final Fantasy XVI

The creator of Final Fantasy, Hironobu Sakaguchi, has announced that he has completed the latest mainline entry in the Final Fantasy franchise, Final Fantasy XVI. In a brief statement, Sakaguchi expressed his admiration for the game, describing it as the “ultimate fantasy” and a true Final Fantasy experience.

While there is some debate among fans about whether Final Fantasy XVI truly embodies the essence of the franchise, the existence of this discussion highlights the unique qualities that define each Final Fantasy game. This diversity in storytelling and gameplay direction has been a characteristic of several mainline entries in the series.

It’s important to note that Sakaguchi’s personal opinion should not impact individual preferences for the game. However, knowing that the creator himself is a fan of this moderately divisive entry adds an interesting perspective.

Although Sakaguchi is no longer involved in the Final Fantasy franchise as he once was, he has recently launched a new game called Fantasian with publisher Mistwalker. While this RPG is currently exclusive to Apple Arcade, a listing on Steam Database suggests that a potential port for other platforms may be forthcoming.

Final Fantasy XVI shifts towards a more action-heavy gameplay experience compared to its predecessors, with a designer from Devil May Cry V leading the development. Players will assume the role of Clive, the protagonist, on a quest to confront the Dominants, humans cursed with the power to transform into Eikons. Clive, the First Shield of Rosaria, is determined to seek revenge on the Dark Eikon Ifrit after a tragic incident.

Producer Naoki Yoshida has described Final Fantasy XVI as akin to playing the lead in an epic motion picture, drawing inspiration from his experience with the first Final Fantasy game. The decision to focus on action-oriented gameplay and a traditional fantasy setting was made to appeal to a broader audience.

Final Fantasy XVI is currently available exclusively on PlayStation 5.