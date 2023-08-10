Square Enix Announces Release Date for Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis

Square Enix has announced that Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis will launch on iOS and Android on September 7. Pre-registration is available now and Square Enix is offering bonuses to players who sign up. The most recent milestone of one million pre-registrations has already been achieved, guaranteeing players five weapon draw gacha tickets when the game releases.

Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis incorporates events from Final Fantasy 7 spin-offs and stories such as Advent Children, Before Crisis, Crisis Core, and Dirge of Cerberus. It features a mix of styles, including a modernized polygon look reminiscent of the original game on PlayStation. High-quality graphics, similar to those seen in Final Fantasy VII Remake, are showcased during battles.

As players continue to pre-register for the game, the last two milestones listed are 1.2 million and 1.5 million pre-registrations. If these targets are met, players will receive additional rewards, including 3,000 blue crystals, 30 draw tickets, and a Jumpstart item set, as well as one gear ticket.

Square Enix is also currently working on the second installment of the Final Fantasy 7: Remake saga, titled Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, which is set to launch in early 2024.

In an IGN preview, it was noted that Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis provides a high-quality and high-budget gacha mobile game experience. However, it may not be the best choice for players seeking a comprehensive overview of the Final Fantasy VII series.