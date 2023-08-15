CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Final Fantasy 16 Producer and 14 Director Wishes for Unified Game Platforms

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 15, 2023
Naoki Yoshida, the producer of Final Fantasy 16 and director of Final Fantasy 14, expressed his desire for a unified gaming console during an appearance on a Taiwanese YouTube channel. While acknowledging that his statement might be controversial, Yoshida stated that having a single console would be beneficial for both developers and players.

Yoshida’s comments are noteworthy considering that Final Fantasy 16 is an exclusive title for the PlayStation 5, with a PC release planned for the future. Additionally, Final Fantasy 14, his other major project, was initially exclusive to PlayStation consoles for several years but was recently announced for Xbox Series X and S.

Interestingly, during the Final Fantasy Fan Fest 2023, Yoshida was joined on stage by Xbox head Phil Spencer to reveal the game’s availability on Xbox consoles. This collaboration suggests that Yoshida is content with expanding the accessibility of his games beyond a single platform, contrary to his previous statement urging players to purchase a PlayStation 5 for Final Fantasy 16.

While Yoshida’s comments indicate his preference for a unified gaming landscape, he has not always been sympathetic to the idea that games should be available on all consoles. Nevertheless, his recent actions demonstrate a willingness to embrace multi-platform releases.

In conclusion, Naoki Yoshida, the producer of Final Fantasy 16 and director of Final Fantasy 14, expressed his desire for a single console to be the standard in the gaming industry. Despite his previous statements, Yoshida’s recent collaboration with Xbox suggests that he is open to expanding the availability of his games to different platforms, promoting inclusivity and accessibility for all players.

