Final Fantasy XVI to Receive Paid DLC Expansions and PC Port

Square Enix has confirmed that Final Fantasy XVI will be receiving two paid DLC expansions and a PC port. Producer Naoki Yoshida announced that the development team has started working on the DLC installments in response to feedback from the game’s community.

One of the main requests from players was to see more of Valisthea’s story and spend more time with its inhabitants. The DLC expansions will aim to fulfill these desires and provide additional content for players to enjoy.

Furthermore, Yoshida officially announced that a PC version of Final Fantasy XVI is currently in development. This comes as great news for those who have been eagerly awaiting the game’s release on PC.

Although no specific details were provided regarding the DLC or the PC version, Yoshida promised to share more information before the end of the year. Fans can expect more updates and announcements in the coming months.

In addition to the DLC and PC port news, Square Enix also released a free update for Final Fantasy XVI. The update includes alternate costumes for several characters, a new Onion Sword weapon, and the ability to change the appearance of Clive’s weapons while retaining their stats.

Final Fantasy XVI was initially released as a PlayStation 5 exclusive, but with the PC version now confirmed, it remains uncertain whether an Xbox Series X|S release will follow.

Overall, this announcement demonstrates Square Enix’s commitment to supporting and expanding the world of Final Fantasy XVI. Players can look forward to new content and the opportunity to experience the game on their preferred platform in the near future.

