Square Enix Announces Updates for Final Fantasy 16: PC Version, DLC, and Free Cosmetic Update

Square Enix has shared exciting updates for their upcoming RPG, Final Fantasy 16. Producer Naoki Yoshida revealed during a panel at PAX West 2023 that a PC version of the game is currently in development. This news brings joy to PC gamers who are looking forward to diving into the world of Final Fantasy 16. Yoshida also mentioned that they have two story-focused DLCs in the works, aiming to expand on the lore and characters of Valisthea.

This announcement came as a response to the feedback and requests from the Final Fantasy 16 community. Yoshida expressed how important it is to listen to the players and acknowledged their desire to further explore the story and spend more time in Valisthea.

In addition to the PC version and DLC, Square Enix has released a free update that introduces new weapon and character skins. Players can now customize the appearance of their weapons without sacrificing the power and benefits they provide. The trailer for the update showcases some of the alternate costumes for the game’s characters, including Clive, Jill, Torgal, Joshua, and even their Chocobo companion, Ambrosia.

Final Fantasy 16 is already receiving praise for its epic-length fantasy tale, which captivates players with its immersive world. However, some critics have noted that the game struggles to find a balance between classic RPG elements and the new action-heavy combat system, which may leave it feeling less ambitious in certain aspects.

As fans eagerly await more information about the PC version, the upcoming DLC, and the captivating story of Final Fantasy 16, Square Enix continues to engage with the community and deliver exciting content for players to enjoy.

