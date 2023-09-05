CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Square Enix Announces Updates for Final Fantasy 16, Including PC Version and DLC

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 5, 2023
Square Enix Announces Updates for Final Fantasy 16, Including PC Version and DLC

Square Enix has recently shared exciting news about Final Fantasy 16 during a panel at PAX West 2023. Producer Naoki Yoshida revealed that a PC version of the highly-anticipated RPG is currently in development. This means that players who prefer gaming on computers will soon have the opportunity to experience the epic fantasy world of Final Fantasy 16.

In addition to the PC version, Square Enix has also announced two instalments of paid downloadable content (DLC) that will focus on expanding the game’s story. Yoshida expressed that they have been paying attention to the feedback and opinions of the Final Fantasy 16 players, particularly when it comes to their desire to explore more of Valisthea’s story and spend more time with its inhabitants. The upcoming story DLC will provide fans with the opportunity to delve deeper into the intricacies and mysteries of the game’s world.

To further enhance the gameplay experience, a free update has been released for Final Fantasy 16 that introduces weapon and character skins. Players can now customize the appearance of their weapons without affecting their power and abilities. Additionally, the update includes alternate costumes for several characters, such as Clive’s ‘Burnt Black’ armor, Jill’s “Snow White” outfit, and Torgal’s “Icy Blue” look. Even Clive’s brother Joshua and his loyal Chocobo, Ambrosia, have alternative appearance options.

Producer Naoki Yoshida has promised to share more information about the game’s PC version and the upcoming story DLC in the coming months. Fans eagerly await these updates as they continue their journey through the captivating world of Final Fantasy 16.

Source: GamesHub review of Final Fantasy 16

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Technology

IntellectEU Announced as D7 Digital Market Partner of Deutsche Börse and Clearstream

Sep 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Apple Patents Foldable iMac Concept with Glass Panel

Sep 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Apple Watch Leather Bands Could Be Discontinued, New Material Expected

Sep 5, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

Technology

IntellectEU Announced as D7 Digital Market Partner of Deutsche Börse and Clearstream

Sep 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Apple Patents Foldable iMac Concept with Glass Panel

Sep 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Apple Watch Leather Bands Could Be Discontinued, New Material Expected

Sep 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

The EU’s “Gatekeepers” List Expands to Include Apple, Microsoft, and Other Tech Giants

Sep 5, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments