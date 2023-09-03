Exciting Updates Announced for Final Fantasy 16 at PAX West 2023

At this year’s PAX West 2023, Final Fantasy 16 fans were in for a treat as producer Naoki Yoshida made some exciting announcements about the game. In a recorded video message, Yoshida revealed that the game will receive a free update, as well as two paid DLCs and a PC version.

The free update, set to be released before the end of the day on September 2nd, will bring alternate costumes for several characters in the game, along with the option to change weapon skins without affecting their stats. One of the highlight additions is the Onion Sword, which will be included in this update. Additionally, newer players will have the opportunity to try out different controller layouts.

Yoshida also spoke about the future of Final Fantasy 16, mentioning that the development team is working on two installments of paid DLC to further expand the game’s story in Valisthea and allow players to spend more time with its inhabitants. Moreover, after releasing as a PlayStation 5 exclusive, the game will also be coming to PC, with development currently underway.

While Yoshida didn’t provide specific details about the DLC content or the release date for the PC version, he assured fans that more information will be shared before the end of the year. He is also involved in other gaming projects, such as Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail, and hinted at the possibility of a crossover between Final Fantasy 14 and 16.

Final Fantasy 16 is currently available on PlayStation 5, and those interested can check out reviews to learn more about the game. Additionally, for the first time, the digital version of Final Fantasy 16 is on sale on the PlayStation Store.

These announcements have undoubtedly pleased fans, offering them more content to look forward to and expanding the game’s availability to a wider audience on the PC platform.

