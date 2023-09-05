Theatrhythm Final Bar Line to Receive Final Fantasy XVI Music Pack

The popular rhythm game, Theatrhythm Final Bar Line, is set to release a new music pack featuring songs from Final Fantasy XVI. The pack will be available for individual purchase or as part of the game’s Season Pass Vol. 3.

Fans of both games can look forward to playing through 11 tracks from Final Fantasy XVI, including notable songs like “My Star,” “Find The Flame,” and “Ascension.” The music pack will be launching on November 1st, alongside the Season Pass Vol. 3.

With Final Fantasy XVI generating much excitement and anticipation, this collaboration between the two games is sure to delight fans of the series. The inclusion of these “eikonic” tracks from the highly anticipated game will provide players with an immersive and engaging musical experience.

The addition of the Final Fantasy XVI music pack to Theatrhythm Final Bar Line further showcases Square Enix’s commitment to providing content that expands and enriches the gaming experience. Whether players choose to purchase the pack separately or as part of the Season Pass, they can expect a seamless integration of Final Fantasy XVI’s captivating soundtrack into Theatrhythm Final Bar Line.

As November 1st approaches, fans of both games eagerly await the opportunity to dive into the rhythm gameplay and experience the musical magic of Final Fantasy XVI. The release of the music pack is a celebration of the musical legacy of both franchises and a testament to the enduring popularity of Final Fantasy’s captivating compositions.

