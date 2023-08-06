Final Fantasy 14 Coming to Xbox: A Long-Awaited Arrival

In 2013, the Game Director of Final Fantasy 14, Yoshi-P, revealed that the game would not be coming to Xbox due to Microsoft’s cross-play policy. This policy meant that Xbox players would require their own server and would not be able to play with players on other platforms, which was not ideal for an MMO like Final Fantasy 14.

However, years later, Xbox fans will finally have the opportunity to experience the game on their preferred console. Xbox Wire has announced that Final Fantasy 14 will be coming to Xbox with an expanded free trial that includes the first three expansions of the game. This means that new players will have access to at least 100+ hours of content up to level 70 with no restrictions on playtime.

The lack of Xbox support has been a topic of discussion among fans since 2013. Many players hoped that Xbox players would eventually be able to join the Final Fantasy 14 community. In 2015, Phil Spencer, Head of Xbox, attributed the absence of Final Fantasy 14 on Xbox to business and platform exclusivity deals. However, by E3 2016, Xbox seemed to have a change of heart about cross-play and expressed a willingness to allow games to be played across platforms.

Yoshida, the Game Director, revealed in an interview that Microsoft had approached the Final Fantasy 14 team about the cross-platform opportunity. However, there were concerns about Microsoft’s experience and understanding of running an MMORPG as an online game genre. The team had discussions about certain regulations that needed to be waived to make the game a successful cross-platform experience.

Finally, in 2019, Phil Spencer confirmed that Final Fantasy 14 would be coming to Xbox. He expressed his dedication to finding a solution and bringing the game to Xbox players. It was clear that Yoshida and the team at Square Enix wanted to ensure the best experience possible for players, which meant working through various regulations.

After further updates and discussions with Phil Spencer, Final Fantasy 14 was confirmed to be in development for Xbox with no obstacles in the way. The development team appreciated Phil Spencer’s efforts in making the Xbox version a reality.

Now, Final Fantasy 14 will be available on Xbox, bringing joy to both Square Enix, Phil Spencer, and the fans who have eagerly awaited its arrival. The beloved MMO will welcome a new community of players on Xbox, expanding the already impressive player base.