Square Enix Hopes to Bring Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters to Final Fantasy 14

The recent releases of the Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters have opened up the opportunity for a new audience to play the original six Final Fantasy games on modern consoles. While the games are currently available on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, Square Enix has expressed an interest in bringing them to another platform – Final Fantasy 14.

During a press conference at Final Fantasy Fan Fest 2023, director and producer Naoki Yoshida (known as Yoshi-P) stated that he has been interested in the idea of FF14 players being able to play the Pixel Remasters either through the Gold Saucer amusement park in the game or through player housing. However, implementing this feature has proven to be challenging.

The Pixel Remasters run on middleware, which serves as a software program middleman that enables an operating system to perform tasks it normally wouldn’t be able to do. Incorporating the Pixel Remasters into FF14 would require building another system that can play back the middleware within the game.

Despite the challenges, Yoshi-P remains interested in the idea and has reached out for assistance from a “super programmer” to help Square Enix with the implementation. If successful, this would also mean a release of the Pixel Remasters on Xbox, as FF14 was recently announced for Xbox and is set for release in the spring of next year.

The Fan Fest 2023 event was eventful, with various announcements made, including the new Dawntrail expansion, hints of future Square Enix and Xbox collaborations, the unveiling of a mysterious T-shirt, and a disappointing response regarding Blitzball fans.

It remains to be seen whether Square Enix will be able to overcome the challenges and bring the Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters to Final Fantasy 14. Fans will have to wait and see if their dream of experiencing the classic games within the MMO world will become a reality.