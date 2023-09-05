Fila Announces Hailey Bieber as Global Brand Ambassador

Fila, the renowned sportswear brand, has recently announced Hailey Bieber as its new global brand ambassador. Bieber, who debuted in a fall 2022 ad campaign for the brand, has now entered into a multiyear partnership with Fila. As part of this collaboration, she will work closely with the brand to design signature sportswear collections, with the first release expected to drop ahead of fall 2024.

In a statement, Bieber expressed her gratitude for expanding her role with Fila, a brand known for its quality, elegance, and bold designs. She emphasized her appreciation for Fila’s Italian heritage and the inspiration she draws from the brand’s past fashion eras. Bieber expressed excitement about bringing her own perspective to Fila’s iconic styles, signaling a commitment to creating something special together.

Fila has also released a new campaign featuring Bieber alongside professional tennis player Reilly Opelka. This campaign celebrates the 50th anniversary of Fila’s F-Box logo, which was introduced in 1973 and brought color to the tennis court. At the time, Fila’s use of their trademark colors of navy and white challenged the all-white dress code standard for tennis.

The campaign, shot by Renell Medrano and styled by Hailey and Dani Michele, showcases Bieber in a variety of styles from Fila’s F-Box Anniversary Collection. The collection features a global assortment of women’s and men’s apparel, including polo shirts, tracksuits, jackets, and crewnecks. Some pieces are adorned with a tennis racquet graphic print and classic stripes, predominantly in Fila’s signature red, white, and navy hues. In addition to Bieber, Opelka is also featured in the campaign, wearing a range of men’s matching sets.

Gene Yoon, global chairman at Fila, commented on the partnership, highlighting Fila’s iconic style and its appeal to tastemakers and game changers. Yoon expressed excitement about continuing the relationship with Bieber, recognizing her undeniable impact on fashion and culture. He praised her ability to bring an effortless and fresh perspective to the brand.

The F-Box collection, featured in the campaign, is now available on fila.com.

