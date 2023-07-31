FFXIV Patch 6.5: Growing Light – What to Expect

FFXIV Patch 6.5, titled ‘Growing Light’, is set to release in early October 2023. It will be followed by patch 6.51 in late October, and the second part of the main scenario quest building up to the Dawntrail expansion will be released in patch 6.55 in mid-January 2024.

There are several exciting updates coming with this patch. Notably, the new dungeon called “The Lunar Subterrane” will feature scenery changes, adding more variety to the experience. The next trial, “The Abyssal Fracture,” will feature the final boss Zeromus from FFIV. Additionally, the Unreal Trial will bring back the climactic showdown with Thordan from Heavensward in “The Singularity Reactor (Unreal)”.

One significant update is the expansion of the FFXIV Free Trial. With the release of patch 6.5, the trial will include the Stormblood expansion, allowing new players to experience more of the game. Furthermore, players who prefer a solo experience can now use AI companions for all regular group content, making it a great choice for solo players.

Other notable updates include an expansion of FFXIV dye slots, allowing for a second color option for almost all gear. The Armoire will also be updated to store optional items bought from the game’s cosmetic shop, freeing up valuable inventory space. The Alliance Raid Duty Roulette will now matchmake based on player level, preventing players from exploiting early and easy Alliance Raids for farming purposes.

There will also be changes to the Island Sanctuary feature, including the addition of a new NPC called Margrat, as well as new ranks, visions, gathering areas, and more. The Gold Saucer will have a collaboration with Fall Guys, although the release date is not yet set.

Overall, FFXIV Patch 6.5 brings a range of exciting updates and improvements for players. The full patch notes can be found for more detailed information.