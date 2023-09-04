Data Security and Compliance with 21 CFR Part 11 Regulations Made Easy with Unchained Labs’ Hound Software

Unchained Labs has developed Hound, a software package that ensures data security and compliance with 21 CFR Part 11 regulations for GxP labs. Hound is equipped with features such as system and data integrity checks, controlled user access, electronic signatures, and experiment-specific audit trails.

To count and identify specific particles, Hound utilizes microscopy, dual Raman spectroscopy, and laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy (LIBS). It provides information on the size, morphology, composition, and elemental properties of particles. Samples can be prepared individually, using filter rounds for chemical identification, adhesive rounds for elemental identification, and wet rounds for particle counting and identification in suspension.

The Hound software includes a 21 CFR Part 11 main screen, accessible at any time, which offers controlled, secure user access. The administrator can set password requirements, define user access levels, and create or disable user accounts. Every event or action undertaken by users is recorded in the database through audit trails, and digital signatures in the form of login credentials are required before experiments begin. The software also includes an integrity check feature that ensures all files and reports are free from unauthorized changes.

The Hound Analysis software provides experiment-specific information and audit trails. Completed experiments are displayed in a list, showing the last user to modify each experiment. An integrity check can be performed on the list to identify any unauthorized modifications. Digital signatures are required at every step to confirm authorship and responsibility. The software generates automatic report details, ensuring report integrity by preventing any modification of text or data.

The Hound CFR database stores experiment identification information for data integrity. Each computer has an individual license, preventing the transfer of files without compromising their integrity. However, if transfer is required, an Unchained Labs employee can help transfer the CFR database to a new computer while maintaining data integrity.

In conclusion, Unchained Labs’ Hound software is designed to help GxP labs comply with data security requirements and 21 CFR Part 11 regulations. The software provides features such as electronic data storage, comprehensive audit trail capabilities, advanced user management, and signature requirements for electronic records.

Source: Unchained Labs (no URL)