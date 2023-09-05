Google Announces First Android Feature Drop: New Features and Improvements for Android Devices

Google has unveiled the first Android Feature Drop, introducing numerous enhancements and features to Android devices. Previously, the company offered quarterly Feature Drops exclusively for Pixel phones, bringing additional functionalities to these devices four times a year. However, this recent update aims to benefit Android devices in general.

One of the notable additions is a redesigned At A Glance widget that will be available on all Android phones. Although it resembles the traditional Google search bar widget, it still provides the same At A Glance functionality found on previous Android phones. However, exclusive features like package deliveries and Nest doorbell support will still only be accessible on Pixel phones.

Furthermore, Google has made improvements to the Lookout app, which is designed for individuals with vision impairments. As part of the Feature Drop update, the app now incorporates AI-generated audio descriptions, allowing users to understand what they are looking at. Additionally, users can ask or type follow-up questions about the displayed image. The Lookout app also supports 11 new languages, increasing the total to 34.

Google Wallet has also received attention in this update. Users can now upload digitized versions of passes with barcodes or QR codes, such as gym membership cards and library cards, ensuring their safety within the app.

In terms of fitness, Google has integrated Fitbit and Google Fit activity and sleep data into personal Routines. By simply saying “Hey Google, good morning,” users can receive a recap of their sleep statistics in the morning.

Lastly, Google has added support for Zoom and Webex by Cisco on Android Auto. This integration allows users to take audio calls in their cars using these apps and view meeting schedules on the car’s screen.

Overall, the first Android Feature Drop brings a multitude of improvements and features to Android devices, making them more versatile and user-friendly.

