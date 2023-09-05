Fearless Appoints Alka Bhave as President of Fearless Digital

Fearless, a Baltimore-based software development company, has announced the appointment of Alka Bhave as the president of Fearless Digital. This move is part of the company’s expansion and new organizational structure. Fearless recently revealed its plans for future growth, which includes splitting into two entities: Fearless Digital and Fearless Guides. In order to support this expansion, Fearless has secured $17 million in financing from Truist Bank and the Maryland Small Business Development Authority.

Fearless has primarily focused on government technology, and the creation of Fearless Guides will help facilitate its international impact and revenue growth goals. The company aims to achieve $1 billion in revenue. Fearless Digital, which Bhave will lead, specializes in designing, engineering, and delivering digital solutions to solve problems and drive impact. Bhave’s role will involve expanding the customer base within both the government and private sectors.

In recent years, Fearless has expanded its partnerships into the private enterprise, working with clients such as the NFL and Exelon. Welcoming Bhave to her new role, Fearless CEO Delali Dzirasa expressed excitement and praised her experience working with government customers, digital transformation, and human-centered innovation.

As part of Fearless’s commitment to sustainability and people-centric technology, Bhave’s appointment aligns with the company’s values. With over 26 years of experience in the public sector, Bhave brings a strong background in systems engineering, integration, program and project management, and continuous improvement. In a statement, Bhave expressed her enthusiasm for joining Fearless and contributing to its growth strategy and mission-oriented outcomes.

Fearless has been recognized with numerous awards, including being named the Best Service Company at the Maryland Incubator Company of the Year Awards in 2017. By 2021, it had become the 5th largest minority-owned business in the Greater Baltimore region. Additionally, Fearless was honored as one of Maryland’s Coolest Spaces by the Daily Record in 2021 and received GBE Bridging the Gap Achievement awards for mentorship in the Baltimore tech community.

Definitions:

– Fearless: Baltimore-based software development company.

– Fearless Digital: A division of Fearless that designs, engineers, and delivers digital solutions.

– Fearless Guides: A division of Fearless focused on expanding the company’s impact internationally.

– Alka Bhave: Appointed as the president of Fearless Digital, responsible for increasing the customer base within the government and private sectors.

– Truist Bank: The financial institution that provided $17 million in financing to Fearless.

– Maryland Small Business Development Authority: Provided $17 million in financing to Fearless.

– NFL: One of the private enterprises Fearless has partnered with.

– Exelon: Another private enterprise Fearless has partnered with.

Sources: Not provided.