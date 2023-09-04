Fear Fest 2023: A Celebration of Horror Games

IGN is partnering with Feardemic for Fear Fest 2023, a two-day event dedicated to the world of horror games. This exciting celebration will showcase some of the biggest and scariest games coming out in the near future, as well as present the first-ever Horror Game Awards.

Fear Fest 2023 will be streamed exclusively on IGN’s YouTube, Twitch, and homepage, making it easily accessible to fans around the world. The schedule for Fear Fest 2023 is as follows:

Day 1: Black Summer – A showcase hosted by Feardemic and popular horror content creators. Fans can expect previews of the most anticipated spooky games of 2023 and 2024. The event will take place on Wednesday, September 6, at 11am PT/2pm ET/7pm BST.

Day 2: Horror Game Awards – A celebration of the best horror games from July 2022 to July 2023 and the talented developers behind them. The awards show will be held on Thursday, September 7, at 11am PT/2pm ET/7pm BST.

If you’re interested in watching Fear Fest 2023, you can tune in to IGN’s YouTube, Twitch, or homepage to catch all the action.

Black Summer will feature approximately fifty games, including highly anticipated titles like S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, Alan Wake 2, Alone in the Dark, and Slave Zero X. The event will also include interviews, special guests, and appearances by popular horror content creators.

The Horror Game Awards will honor the best horror games released between July 2022 and July 2023. There are a total of 14 categories, including Horror Game of the Year, Best Art Direction, Best Performance, and the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. The winners will receive the coveted golden bat trophy.

Some of the games competing for awards include Amnesia: The Bunker, Bramble, Dead Space Remake, Dredge, Immortality, Faith: The Unholy Trinity, Resident Evil 4, Signalis, System Shock Remake, and The Callisto Protocol.

Whether you’re a horror fan or just love gaming, Fear Fest 2023 is an event you won’t want to miss. Tune in to IGN’s YouTube, Twitch, or homepage to join in the frightful festivities!

Sources: IGN