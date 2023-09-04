CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

The Controversy Surrounding Starfield’s Gender Pronouns Option Sparks Outrage and Demands for Refunds

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 4, 2023
The recent controversy surrounding Starfield’s Early Access release has ignited a firestorm of criticism and outrage among players and prominent streamers. One of the main points of contention is the inclusion of a preferred gender pronouns option in the game’s character customization menu, leading to demands for refunds and heated rants from individuals such as HeelVsBabyface and Dr DisRespect.

While some gamers appreciate the intricate character customization options as an immersive RPG experience, others view the inclusion of gender pronouns as unnecessary and political, detracting from the enjoyment of the game. This has caused Bethesda to come under intense scrutiny and widespread backlash.

HeelVsBabyface expressed his displeasure with Bethesda’s decision, labeling the game as “boring” and “dull” due to the inclusion of gender pronouns. He criticized the perceived injection of a “crap ideology” into games and accused the company of disregarding player immersion and escapism.

Similarly, Dr DisRespect revealed that he declined a sponsorship deal with Starfield due to his controversial outlook on the matter. The head of Bethesda publishing, who includes pronouns in his bio, triggered him during a stream, resulting in a heated rant.

Interestingly, the use of pronouns in gaming is not a new phenomenon. Many games, including classics like Pokemon and recent releases like Forza Horizon 5, have incorporated gender pronouns as part of character customization without significant backlash. It is important to note that character customization options, including pronouns, have been taken to even greater depths in other games such as Baldur’s Gate 3.

The discord among the gaming community regarding Starfield’s gender pronouns option may seem absurd to some, as pronouns have long been a part of the gaming experience. Some players have praised games like Hogwarts Legacy for implementing a gender-neutral approach by using they/them pronouns for all characters, regardless of gender.

In conclusion, the inclusion of gender pronouns in Starfield has sparked controversy, leading to demands for refunds and passionate rants from prominent streamers. While some gamers appreciate the immersive customization options, others view it as unnecessary and politically motivated. However, the use of pronouns in gaming is not a new concept, and the backlash may be seen as an overreaction by some within the gaming community.

