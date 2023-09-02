Fate/Samurai Remnant: A New Action RPG in the Warriors Series

Fate/Samurai Remnant is the latest action RPG developed by Omega Force, known for their Warriors series. In collaboration with Type-Moon, the game offers a unique experience featuring the interactions and bonds depicted in the Fate series. This hands-on report provides an overview of the game based on an eight-hour playthrough of the Steam edition demo.

The Fate series, which began with Fate/stay night in 2004, follows the story of heroes from different legends who are summoned as Servants to fight in the Holy Grail War. Fate/Samurai Remnant is set in the fourth year of Japan’s Keian Era in the city of Edo, where a Holy Grail War known as the Waxing Moon Ritual takes place. The protagonist, Miyamoto Iori, is chosen as a Master and embarks on a journey to participate in the ritual.

The game features references to previous titles in the Fate series, making it enjoyable for both newcomers and avid fans. The battle system allows players to control the Master while their Servant battles automatically. With three levels of difficulty, players can choose a gameplay experience that suits their skill level.

The combat in Fate/Samurai Remnant combines regular and powerful attacks, allowing players to chain up to six techniques in a row. Iori can switch between five different combat styles, each providing unique advantages in battle. Successfully avoiding an attack at the perfect moment activates a counterattack and puts the player in a favorable state called the Afterglow.

In addition to the action elements, the game also includes Magecraft and Affinity Techniques, which can be used to defeat powerful enemies and activate special abilities. With the ability to summon Saber and the inclusion of Valor Strike techniques, players can unleash devastating attacks on their foes.

Fate/Samurai Remnant offers a compelling action RPG experience within the Fate series universe. Whether you are a fan of the series or new to the franchise, the game provides an engaging storyline and satisfying battles that will keep you entertained for hours.

