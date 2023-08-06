Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Announced at EVO 2023, Marking the Franchise’s Return

SNK made an exciting announcement at EVO 2023, revealing the long-awaited return of Fatal Fury with a new game titled Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. This marks the first entry in the Fatal Fury series since 1999.

The game was initially teased at EVO 2022, and this year’s tournament provided fans with a glimpse of the game in action along with its official title. The trailer showcased a heated battle between Terry Bogard and Rock Howard, though specific details about the game and its release were not disclosed.

During the trailer, several locations were showcased, including Geese Tower, National Park, South Town Airport, an abandoned dojo, Live House “Old Line,” and Factory. The introduction of these locations featured various voices, leading some fans to speculate that characters such as Andy Bogard, Mai Shiranui, B. Jenet, Billy Kane, Marco, Hotaru Futaba, Tizoc, and Kain R. Heinlein might make an appearance.

The Fatal Fury franchise, also known as the Garou series, originated in 1991 with Fatal Fury: King of Fighters on the Neo Geo console. The last installment, Garou: Mark of the Wolves, was released in 1999. Many characters from the franchise have since appeared in SNK’s King of Fighters series, including Terry and Andy Bogard and Joe Higashi.

With the announcement of Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, fans can anticipate the return of the beloved fighting franchise and the introduction of new characters and locations. More details regarding the game’s release date and additional features are yet to be revealed.

For further updates on EVO 2023, be sure to check out the latest character reveal for Project L and the introduction of Plankton in Nick All-Stars Brawl 2.