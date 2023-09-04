Belkin Introduces Faster Qi2 Wireless Chargers at IFA 2023

Belkin has unveiled its first Qi2 accessories at IFA 2023 in Berlin, promising faster wireless charging for portable devices. Qi, the universal wireless charging standard used in smartphones, allows for convenient charging by simply placing the device on a charging pad. However, Qi has been slower at charging compared to cabled charging, with speeds limited to 5-15W.

The new Qi2 protocol aims to address this limitation by offering faster wireless charging speeds. Belkin showcased two Qi2 devices at IFA 2023. The BoostCharge Convertible Qi2 Wireless Pad to Stand is a versatile charger that can be adjusted to suit different needs, offering a stand formation for hands-free video calls or watching videos. The BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 device provides 15W wireless charging for Qi2 devices and 5W wireless charging for older devices using the original Qi protocol. Both chargers are MagSafe compatible, ensuring compatibility with recent Apple devices and compatible Android gear.

With the introduction of Qi2, charging speeds will become more standardized, eliminating confusion among consumers. Previously, charging speeds for iPhones using Qi chargers were limited to 7.5W unless using MagSafe, which enabled 15W charging. Qi2 will allow any compatible device to benefit from 15W wireless charging speeds, including the upcoming iPhone 15.

Belkin also announced other accessories, including a 140W four-port GaN wall charger, a hybrid 25W wall charger and 5,000mAh power bank, the Connect 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Hub, the SoundForm Adapt Headset, and the SoundForm Inspire Kids Headphones.

Belkin’s new range of devices is expected to launch in early 2024 in Australia, featuring post-consumer recycled plastics as part of the company’s sustainable strategy.

Source: GadgetGuy