Far Cry 7: New Sheriff in Town and Exciting Possibilities

Recently, Drew Holmes, a longtime member of Ubisoft, took on the role of IP Director for the Far Cry franchise. With his experience as the narrative lead for Far Cry 5 and New Dawn, Holmes brings a wealth of knowledge to the table. He has also worked on other acclaimed games like BioShock Infinite and the Saint’s Row series, showcasing his expertise in storytelling.

Despite the mixed reception of Far Cry 6, Holmes remains enthusiastic about the future of the franchise. Far Cry 5, set in the picturesque location of Montana, had a captivating story centered around the Seed family, a religious cult. This setting and narrative were well-received, even though the subsequent spin-off, Far Cry New Dawn, didn’t quite live up to expectations.

While Ubisoft has not confirmed any details, rumors suggest that Far Cry 7 may launch in the fall of 2025. It is speculated that the game will utilize the Snowdrop engine, known for its impressive visual capabilities. Additionally, there are murmurs of a standalone multiplayer game within the Far Cry IP, potentially offering a new extraction shooter experience.

The release of Far Cry 6 may have left some fans skeptical about the future of the series. However, with Drew Holmes now leading the charge, there is hope for a compelling narrative-driven Far Cry game and a promising multiplayer component.

Whether you are excited about the potential of Far Cry 7 or still uncertain about the future, it is clear that Ubisoft aims to evolve the brand and deliver new experiences to players.

