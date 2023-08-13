CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Far Cry 7: New Sheriff in Town and Exciting Possibilities

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 13, 2023
Far Cry 7: New Sheriff in Town and Exciting Possibilities

Recently, Drew Holmes, a longtime member of Ubisoft, took on the role of IP Director for the Far Cry franchise. With his experience as the narrative lead for Far Cry 5 and New Dawn, Holmes brings a wealth of knowledge to the table. He has also worked on other acclaimed games like BioShock Infinite and the Saint’s Row series, showcasing his expertise in storytelling.

Despite the mixed reception of Far Cry 6, Holmes remains enthusiastic about the future of the franchise. Far Cry 5, set in the picturesque location of Montana, had a captivating story centered around the Seed family, a religious cult. This setting and narrative were well-received, even though the subsequent spin-off, Far Cry New Dawn, didn’t quite live up to expectations.

While Ubisoft has not confirmed any details, rumors suggest that Far Cry 7 may launch in the fall of 2025. It is speculated that the game will utilize the Snowdrop engine, known for its impressive visual capabilities. Additionally, there are murmurs of a standalone multiplayer game within the Far Cry IP, potentially offering a new extraction shooter experience.

The release of Far Cry 6 may have left some fans skeptical about the future of the series. However, with Drew Holmes now leading the charge, there is hope for a compelling narrative-driven Far Cry game and a promising multiplayer component.

Whether you are excited about the potential of Far Cry 7 or still uncertain about the future, it is clear that Ubisoft aims to evolve the brand and deliver new experiences to players.

For more gaming news, be sure to check out our coverage of the latest developments, including the revelation that Overwatch 2 has become Steam’s lowest-rated game of all time.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Technology

Get Ready for QuakeCon 2023 with Exciting Goodies

Aug 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

The Best Gaming and Entertainment Deals This Week

Aug 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl Expected to Release on 1st December, 2023

Aug 13, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

AI

AI Can Listen to Keystrokes and Guess Your Passwords, Study Finds

Aug 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Extreme Weather Events Worsen Globally as Earth’s Temperature Rises

Aug 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

How Nanodiamond Powder is Revolutionizing the Tech Industry

Aug 13, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Far Cry 7: New Sheriff in Town and Exciting Possibilities

Aug 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments