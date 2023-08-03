Fantasian, the Turn-Based RPG by Final Fantasy Creator Hironobu Sakaguchi, May Be Coming to PC and Nintendo Switch

A listing for Fantasian, the critically acclaimed turn-based RPG developed by Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi, has been discovered on SteamDB. This discovery has ignited speculation that the game may soon be released on major platforms such as PC and Nintendo Switch.

While the listing points towards a PC release, it is unclear whether the game will also be made available on other platforms like PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch. Fans have eagerly taken to social media to express their excitement and anticipation for the game’s possible expansion to a wider audience.

Fantasian, directed by Hironobu Sakaguchi and featuring a musical score composed by Nobuo Uematsu, was initially released in 2021. The game is a throwback to classic Final Fantasy titles, incorporating turn-based combat and nostalgic elements that fans adore.

The game’s unique presentation, featuring real-life dioramas as its location backgrounds, has been widely praised. It also holds sentimental value for Sakaguchi, as it incorporates aspects from his work on Final Fantasy 6 and reflects his love for his family.

Sakaguchi himself acknowledged the demand for Fantasian to be available on additional platforms and even hinted at the possibility of a sequel. With the recent listing on SteamDB, it appears that fans’ wishes for a wider release may soon be fulfilled.

As more details emerge, fans eagerly await an official announcement from the development team. If true, the availability of Fantasian on PC and Nintendo Switch would mark a significant milestone for both Sakaguchi and fans of the Final Fantasy franchise.