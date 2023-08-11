Unofficial Player Restores Original WipeOut Game for Web Browsers

WipeOut, Sony’s original PlayStation exclusive launched in 1995, was a popular anti-gravity racing game. However, despite subsequent releases and the addition of old PS1 games to PS5, there is no way to play the original WipeOut on modern consoles and experience its iconic soundtrack and aesthetics. In response, a dedicated programmer took it upon himself to make the game playable for free in any web browser.

The programmer, Dominic Szablewski, detailed his process of combing through the leaked WipeOut source code from 2022 in a blog post. He discovered that the code had been extensively modified and layered with different versions and ports, making it difficult to salvage the PlayStation version. However, after significant effort, Szablewski managed to create a modified playable version with an uncapped framerate and improved visuals.

Despite his achievement, Szablewski recommends two existing PC ports, WipeOut Phantom Edition and another unnamed project by a user named XProger, over his own version. However, the original source code for these ports is not available, raising questions about their legitimacy.

Some argue that WipeOut is essentially abandonware since the source code leaked without any apparent action from Sony to remaster or revive the game. Szablewski suggests that Sony either ignores the unofficial restoration or takes it down and develops a proper remaster.

Overall, the restoration of the original WipeOut game for web browsers provides fans with a way to experience the classic racing game and its futuristic atmosphere. However, the legality and official support of this restoration remain uncertain.