iPhone 14’s Emergency SOS via Satellite Feature Rescues Family from Forest Fire

Apple’s latest iPhone, the iPhone 14, comes with an Emergency SOS via Satellite feature that has already proven to be a lifesaver. This feature allows users to contact emergency services even in places with no cellular connection. Recently, a family in Maui was rescued from wildfires thanks to this feature.

The family, consisting of five people, was caught in their vehicle when the wildfires suddenly erupted around them. They were unable to call for help as there was no cell phone service in the area. However, one of them had an iPhone 14 with the Emergency SOS via Satellite feature, which enabled them to contact first responders and ultimately saved their lives.

When a user triggers the Emergency SOS feature, the iPhone asks a few questions to gather information about the situation. This information is then sent to relay centers, where specialists can call for help on behalf of the user. In this case, the entire transcript was also shared with the user’s emergency contacts.

The screenshot shared by Michael J. Miraflor shows how the information was sent to a relay center. The user reported that the fire was all around them and that their vision was blocked. The relay center received this information and confirmed that the fire department had been informed and that help was on the way. The family was successfully rescued from the forest fire approximately 30 minutes after requesting help.

The Emergency SOS via Satellite feature has been described as a game changer by search and rescue teams and has been credited with several life-saving helicopter rescues. It has also been successful in coordinating rescues in car accidents through its Crash Detection feature.

Currently, the Emergency SOS via Satellite feature is available in several countries, including the US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It works with any iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro model as long as there is satellite connectivity in the location.

Overall, this feature has proven to be invaluable in emergency situations where traditional cell phone service is unavailable, providing a lifeline to those in need of help.