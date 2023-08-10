Apple’s Emergency SOS Satellite Connectivity Helps Save Lives in Hawaii Wildfires

Apple’s Emergency SOS satellite connectivity feature has been instrumental in saving lives since its launch last November. It has been used in dramatic rescues, including locating lost hikers and stranded snowmobilers. Now, it is playing a vital role in assisting people trying to escape from the wildfires engulfing the Hawaiian island of Maui.

Screenshots shared by Michael J. Miraflor show the emergency contact side of Apple’s offerings. In one instance, a family on vacation in Maui had to use the iPhone 14’s satellite-based Emergency SOS service to message for help when they found themselves surrounded by flames in the Lahaina area. Despite being in a central tourist area with expected cell service, they lost connection due to the fires.

During the 34-minute rescue operation, the family member used the iPhone 14 to send off details to Apple’s Emergency SOS dispatch center and local authorities. The entire conversation, including when the family members were safely away from danger, is documented in a single screenshot.

Apple has invested around $450 million in the U.S. alone to develop its Emergency SOS via satellite feature. The iPhone 14/14 Pro is currently the only model with this feature, but it is expected to continue in future models like the iPhone 15. The SOS service is available in various countries, including the U.S., Canada, Western Europe, New Zealand, and Australia.

On the other hand, Android users are still waiting for a similar feature. Qualcomm demonstrated satellite connectivity capabilities for future Android smartphones, but it is limited to manufacturers using Qualcomm’s chips. Google’s Pixel smartphones do not have a centralized offering for emergency services like Apple’s.

The ability to contact emergency services without cell service has been a significant advantage of Apple’s ecosystem. As climate disasters become more frequent, this feature may continue to attract users who want a platform with built-in emergency help. It is hoped that Android will also adopt this technology soon.