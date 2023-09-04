Vodafone Ireland Offers Discounts on Broadband for Families

Vodafone Ireland has introduced a new offer allowing families to receive discounts on their broadband plan when added to their bill-pay mobile plans. The offer, known as the ‘Red Family’ discount, aims to provide cost savings of at least €240 a year for new and existing customers, with potential savings of up to €960 a year.

The Red Family discount was previously only available for multi-mobile plans, allowing customers with multiple bill-pay mobile phone subscriptions on one account to receive a €20 discount on the third plan and beyond, with a maximum of six connections. However, Vodafone has expanded this discount to include broadband for those who have signed up for the Red Family deal.

By adding broadband as a third line or subsequent line on their Red Family account, customers will receive a €20 discount on their broadband plan. This offering aims to simplify billing for customers, enabling them to enjoy the convenience of having only one bill per month for all household members.

Niall Gilmore, of Vodafone Ireland, stated that this offering will offer significant cost savings for households, particularly during the back-to-school period and ahead of the winter months. He also mentioned that the updated plan not only includes reduced mobile bills, but also savings on fixed broadband.

Furthermore, Vodafone Ireland has decided to remove all broadband installation and set-up fees, providing even greater value for its customers.

