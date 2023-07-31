Bethesda Softworks: New Details Emerge on “Fallout” TV Series

A highly anticipated “Fallout” TV series, based on the popular video game franchise by Bethesda Softworks, has generated excitement with the release of a brief video and set photos on social media. Produced by Kilter Films and Amazon Prime Video, the series is not a direct adaptation of the games but rather a unique story set in the same post-apocalyptic world.

The recently unveiled video showcases a Vault-Tec logo painted on the road in a dilapidated setting, hinting at a possible visit to Vault-Tec’s old headquarters, which fans of the franchise may recognize from the third game. An extra dressed as a raider from the Fallout universe also makes an appearance.

While details about the series remain scarce, leaked set photos have previously teased the inclusion of Vaults 32 and 33, locations not yet explored in the games. Fans are eager to see how the show will expand upon the game’s lore.

The “Fallout” TV series boasts an impressive lineup of talent behind the scenes. Jonathan Nolan, co-creator of “Westworld,” directs the premiere episode and serves as an executive producer. Showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner, known for their work on “Captain Marvel” and “Silicon Valley” respectively, bring their expertise to the project. Additional executive producers include Lisa Joy, Athena Wickham, Todd Howard, and James Altman.

The cast of the series features notable actors such as Walton Goggins, Ella Purnell, Kyle MacLachlan, Xelia Mendes-Jones, Aaron Moten, and Mike Doyle. Prime Video is expected to release the series sometime in early 2024, providing an exciting new medium for fans of the “Fallout” franchise to delve deeper into the beloved post-apocalyptic world.

Source: The Gamer