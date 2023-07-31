Fallout TV Series Based on Bethesda’s Game Series Coming to Prime Video

A TV series based on Bethesda’s popular Fallout game series is in the works for Amazon Prime Video. New images and a video from the set have recently emerged, despite the possibility that the footage is months old.

While many Hollywood productions are currently shut down due to ongoing strikes by writers and actors, the Fallout TV series seems to be progressing. The leaked images showcase the iconic Vault-Tec logo and retro cars, in line with the distinct style of the Fallout game series.

The leaked footage reveals a scene being filmed on a large outdoor set, suggesting that real-world locations are being utilized rather than soundstages. The authenticity of the set contributes to the immersion of the series.

The Fallout TV series is being produced by Kilter Films, the production company owned by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. In 2021, Joy shared a small teaser about the planned tone of the series, stating that it will be a “gonzo, crazy, funny adventure and a mindf**k like none you’ve ever seen before.”

The first official image from the Fallout TV series was released in 2022, generating even more excitement among fans. However, the premiere date for the series has yet to be announced.

The show features actors Walton Goggins (Sons of Anarchy) and Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks) in prominent roles.

The Fallout TV series is just one of several video game adaptations in development at Amazon. The company has signed a first-look deal with dj2 Entertainment to create gaming content for Prime Video, including potential adaptations of Life Is Strange and Disco Elysium.

Meanwhile, fans of the Fallout game series can look forward to future installments, as Bethesda’s Todd Howard has already begun discussing Fallout 5. However, it will likely be some time before the game is released.

