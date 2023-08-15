The Fallout Franchise: A Popular and Enduring RPG Series

The Fallout franchise has become one of Bethesda’s most beloved IPs, captivating fans for many years. While it’s important to note that the series didn’t originate with Bethesda, it wasn’t until the release of Fallout 3 in 2008 that the post-apocalyptic RPG truly gained widespread recognition and transformed the gaming landscape.

Since then, fans have eagerly awaited each new entry in the series. The most recent numbered installment, Fallout 4, was released in 2015 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. While enthusiasts continue to eagerly anticipate a new addition to the series, they can find solace in the knowledge that an upgraded version of Fallout 4 is expected to arrive this year.

In the absence of new official content, the passionate modding community has breathed new life into the Fallout series. These dedicated modders have created a wealth of improvements and fresh content for fans to enjoy. One notable mod is Fallout: The Frontier, designed for Fallout: New Vegas, which was developed by Obsidian Entertainment in 2010.

In this exciting mod, players assume the role of the Courier and embark on a new adventure set in the snow-covered ruins of Portland, Oregon. The storyline revolves around a conflict between the New California Republic and the Legion. Fallout: The Frontier boasts three major questlines, over 60 side quests, hundreds of new armors, weapons, and items, along with tens of thousands of lines of new voiced dialogue.

The modding community owes its gratitude to ‘macintroll’ and ‘tgspy’ for creating Fallout: The Frontier. To show appreciation, the developers encourage fans to make a donation to charity instead of paying for the mod. Fallout: New Vegas is available now on PC, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360. Additionally, it is backward compatible with modern Xbox consoles and included in Xbox Game Pass, making it easily accessible to both longtime fans and newcomers alike.