I Am Future: A Cozy Post-Apocalyptic Survival Game

I Am Future is a unique survival game that combines elements from popular games like Stardew Valley and Fallout to create a cozy and relaxing experience. Set in a flooded world, players must build their own rooftop camp and become self-sufficient in the ruins of a once-magnificent city.

The game offers a variety of activities, including cooking tasty food, crafting resources by dismantling old-world gadgets, setting up a farm, and uncovering the mystery behind the catastrophe that devastated the world. Players can also recruit adorable little robots to automate chores and send out drones to explore the flooded city in search of survivors and answers.

I Am Future stands out from other survival games by offering a more positive and wholesome post-apocalyptic setting. The game encourages players to see the grim situation as an opportunity to start fresh and rebuild. With its unique mechanics and focus on self-sufficiency, I Am Future offers a refreshing twist on the genre.

The game will be available for purchase on Steam, with a limited-time 10% discount during its first week on the storefront. Players can expect to find mechanics not typically seen in games like Stardew Valley, such as building seawater desalinators and molecular synthesizers. The farming and fishing mechanics in I Am Future are enhanced by the rooftop setting, adding a new dimension to these simple tasks.

If you enjoy cozy, self-sufficient experiences, I Am Future may be the game for you. And if you’re interested in similar games, you can explore our favorite farming games and discover some hidden indie gems. Get ready to embark on a unique post-apocalyptic adventure when I Am Future launches in early access on Tuesday, August 8th.