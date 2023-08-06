CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Wizards of the Coast announces new expansions for Magic: The Gathering

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 6, 2023
Wizards of the Coast has revealed that expansions based on popular franchises Fallout, Assassin’s Creed, and Final Fantasy will be coming to their trading card game, Magic: The Gathering. These expansions are part of the game’s Universes Beyond expansion series, which has previously included collaborations with The Lord of the Rings and Doctor Who.

The Fallout expansion is set to release in the first quarter of 2023, followed by Assassin’s Creed in the third quarter of the same year. Specific details about the products in these expansions have not yet been announced, but it is expected that there will be traditional booster packs and collectible boxes featuring promo cards.

What makes the upcoming Final Fantasy expansion unique is that the franchise already has its own popular collectible card game published by Square Enix. Despite this, Magic: The Gathering will still be releasing a set based on the Final Fantasy universe.

In a previous release, Wizards of the Coast introduced a special card called The One Ring as part of their Lord of the Rings set. This card has gained significant value in the trading card market, with a reported worth of over $2 million. Recently, it was revealed that rapper Post Malone had acquired the card, although the exact amount he paid for it remains unknown.

