Fallout 4 Upgrade Delayed Due to Focus on Starfield

Bethesda had previously announced that Fallout 4 would receive a free upgrade for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. This update would include improved graphics, better framerates, and integrated mods with quality of life features. However, Bethesda has not forgotten about this promise, but the team is currently focused on their upcoming game, Starfield. As a result, fans will have to wait a little longer before experiencing the upgraded version of Fallout 4.

Pete Hines from Bethesda responded to a fan on Twitter, stating that they are currently prioritizing the release of Starfield, which is just three weeks away. He mentioned that once they have an update on the Fallout 4 upgrade, they will share it with the community. Understandably, the team is busy preparing for the launch of their highly anticipated new RPG, and it is expected that fans will be willing to wait given the excitement surrounding Starfield.

With Starfield set to be released on September 1st, it is likely that fans won’t miss Fallout 4 for several months. While there may be some disappointment over the delay, the focus on delivering a new and immersive gaming experience with Starfield is understandable. Fans can look forward to the upgraded version of Fallout 4 in the future, once Bethesda has completed their work on their upcoming title.

Overall, the delay of the Fallout 4 upgrade serves as a reminder of the dedication and effort that go into creating compelling games. Bethesda’s focus on Starfield shows their commitment to delivering a high-quality game, and fans can eagerly anticipate the release of both Starfield and the enhanced version of Fallout 4 in due time.