Exploring Local Food Cultures in Monterey Bay

Edible Monterey Bay, a part of the esteemed Edible Communities family, is dedicated to showcasing and celebrating the vibrant local food cultures of Santa Cruz, San Benito, and Monterey Counties. With a focus on sustainability and accessibility, the magazine, website, and events organized by Edible Monterey Bay strive to educate and inspire readers to support their local growers, fishers, chefs, vintners, and food artisans.

At the heart of Edible Monterey Bay’s mission is the belief that everyone has the right to healthful, clean, and affordable food. The publication aims to connect people with the sources of their food, empowering them to make informed choices about what they eat. By highlighting the stories of local food producers and sharing the seasonal flavors of the region, Edible Monterey Bay seeks to deepen the connection between consumers and the agricultural bounty of the area.

As a locally owned and operated magazine, Edible Monterey Bay is deeply rooted in the community it serves. It is one of over 80 publications in the Edible Communities network, which spans across North America. Each magazine within the Edible family is independently owned, allowing for a hyper-local focus on the unique food landscapes of their respective regions.

Whether it’s through the pages of their magazine, their informative website, or their engaging events, Edible Monterey Bay invites readers to embark on a culinary journey that dives into the rich heritage and flavors of Santa Cruz, San Benito, and Monterey Counties. By supporting local food producers and embracing sustainable practices, Edible Monterey Bay advocates for a healthy and thriving food system that benefits both individuals and the community as a whole.

