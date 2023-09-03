Warning: Delete These Fake Messaging Apps from Your Phone Immediately

If you have recently installed two messaging apps called Signal Plus Messenger and FlyGram on your Android phone, it is crucial that you delete them immediately. These apps, which claimed to be versions of the popular messaging apps Signal and Telegram, have been found to deliver malware to users’ devices.

The fake versions of Signal and Telegram were initially available for download from the Play Store and Galaxy Store. However, they have since been removed from these app storefronts as well as third-party sources. Despite their removal, if you have already downloaded these apps, they can potentially access your personal data until they are completely removed from your phone.

The malicious apps were capable of stealing sensitive information, including device information, contact lists, Google accounts, and call logs. The fake Telegram app also had a feature that allowed it to back up data to a remote server controlled by the attacker. Similarly, the Signal Plus app could monitor messages and send them to a remote server.

It is important to note that these apps were created by a Chinese-based malware group called BadBazaar. Dedicated websites were set up to fool users into thinking that the apps were legitimate and even included links to install them directly from the Play Store.

To protect your personal data, it is recommended that you uninstall these fake apps and unlink your Signal and Telegram accounts from them before doing so. Additionally, regularly check your Connected Devices list to ensure that no unknown devices have access to your accounts.

It is always advisable to download apps from official and legitimate app platforms to avoid falling victim to malicious software. In this case, there was no need to install fake versions of Signal or Telegram when the legitimate apps were readily available.

