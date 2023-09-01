Fairphone 5: The Ethical Smartphone with a Focus on Sustainability

Tech company Fairphone has collaborated with Swedish design agency Above to create the Fairphone 5, the latest version of its ethical smartphone. This smartphone is designed with a strong emphasis on reducing the environmental and social impacts of battery metal mining. Fairphone aims to improve worker conditions and reduce the negative impacts associated with mining key metals such as lithium, gold, and cobalt.

To achieve this, Fairphone used recycled steel, nickel alloy, tin, and plastic in the battery. The company also sourced lithium from a mine that was audited against the IRMA Standard for Responsible Mining, recognized as the strongest standard in the industry by the EU. Additionally, Fairphone uses Fairtrade certified gold and ensures factory workers involved in battery production receive a living wage.

Fairphone implements “mineral credits,” a concept inspired by carbon credits or offsets, to support efforts for safer working conditions and fairer production models in mining. These credits are managed through external organizations, such as the Alliance for Responsible Mining and The Impact Facility. This system allows Fairphone to match its material use with financial support for initiatives in the mining of minerals such as cobalt and silver.

Moreover, the Fairphone 5 is designed to be “e-waste neutral.” For every new phone sold, Fairphone compensates by recycling an equal amount of electronic waste or by taking back and repairing old phones. The phone also offers at least eight years of software support and features replaceable and repairable modules, extending its lifespan.

The Fairphone 5 stands out with its Qualcomm QCM6490 chipset, typically found in Internet of Things products. This chipset enables Fairphone to provide software support for an extended period, surpassing the standard support time of other Android providers.

Fairphone’s approach aims to demonstrate best practices and contribute to growing the market for more ethical electronics. The company sold 115,681 handsets in 2022, and its sales have been steadily increasing since its launch.

The Fairphone 5 promotes sustainability while challenging the prevailing belief that sustainable design compromises aesthetics. It features translucent recycled plastic back covers that showcase the replaceable modules, celebrating innovation and sustainability.

Fairphone’s mission extends beyond mere sales competition and seeks to drive impactful change within the industry. By shifting supply chains toward responsibly sourced materials and implementing fair wage initiatives, the potential for industry-wide transformation is enormous.

