The Fairphone 5: An Ultra-Repairable and Long-Supported Smartphone

Announced and available for pre-order, the Fairphone 5 continues the legacy of being an ultra-repairable smartphone. Priced at €699.00, it offers easy repairs and a decade of software support.

The Fairphone 5 stands out with its user-replaceable and swappable battery, as well as its modular design. Users can easily replace components such as the battery, cameras, USB-C charging port, and screen with minimal tools. The company also focuses on sustainability and human rights, as 70% of the materials used in the phone are either recycled or “fair focus.”

Beyond hardware repairability, Fairphone commits to eight years of software support. The Fairphone 5 will receive updates until 2031, primarily focusing on security updates. It will also receive at least five major Android OS updates and launches with Android 13.

The extended software support is made possible in part by a unique Qualcomm chip, the QCM6490. This chipset, released in 2021, has an extended software support commitment from Qualcomm due to its usual focus on IoT devices. It features a Kryo 670 CPU and Adreno 642L GPU, making it similar to the Snapdragon 780G.

Other specifications of the Fairphone 5 include a 6.46-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage with microSD expansion, and a 4,200 mAh battery with USB-C charging. The rear camera module consists of a 50MP Sony IMX800 sensor for regular shots and a 50MP Sony IMX858 sensor with an ultrawide lens. Additionally, a 50MP sensor is used for the selfie camera. The phone is also IP55 water and dust resistant.

The Fairphone 5 is available for pre-order in black, blue, and translucent gray colors. It won’t be sold in the US but will be available throughout Europe.

In conclusion, the Fairphone 5 offers a combination of repairability, sustainability, and long-term software support, making it an attractive option for those who prioritize these factors in a smartphone.

Sources:

– Fairphone (source article)