Faces & Voices of Recovery Launches New App for Peer Recovery Support Specialists

Faces & Voices of Recovery has announced the launch of a new digital app called RecoveryNet, designed for peer recovery support specialists. With a $650,000 grant from the Elevance Health Foundation, the app will facilitate connections and resource exchanges among individuals in the field of recovery support.

Peer recovery support specialists are individuals who use their own experiences of recovery to assist others on their own recovery journey. The RecoveryNet app aims to provide these specialists with a platform to connect with others across the country and exchange valuable resources.

One of the key features of the app is its ability to accurately track interactions and collect data on outcomes. This data is crucial for determining the success of a peer specialist and can be used to provide effective supervision and enhanced outcome tracking. The app also aims to provide trusted and reliable tools and resources for the peer support workforce.

The RecoveryNet app will be integrated into Faces & Voices of Recovery’s cloud-based data platform, which focuses on tracking and measuring recovery outcomes. It is available for download on both Apple and Android devices.

The partnership between Faces & Voices of Recovery and the Elevance Health Foundation aims to increase access to care and advance health equity for individuals affected by mental health or substance use disorders. The investment from the Elevance Health Foundation is part of their commitment to improving mental health and well-being, particularly in relation to substance use disorders.

Overall, the RecoveryNet app is an innovative tool that will empower peer recovery support specialists and improve the quality of care for individuals on their recovery journey.

Definitions:

