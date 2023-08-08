CityLife

Facebook/Meta to Remove SMS Support from Messenger App on Android

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 8, 2023
Starting from September 28, 2023, Facebook/Meta will no longer support SMS functionality on their Messenger app for Android. Users who currently utilize Messenger for SMS and MMS messaging will receive notifications about this change. According to a support article, updating the Messenger app after the given date will disable the ability to send and receive SMS messages through the cellular network.

To continue using SMS messaging, Meta advises users to switch to their phone’s default messaging app, such as Google’s messaging app. By accessing the system Settings app and navigating to Apps > Default apps > SMS app, users can select an alternate messaging client.

This is not the first time that Facebook/Meta has incorporated SMS support into Messenger. In 2012, the feature was initially introduced but later removed in 2013. In 2016, SMS functionality was reintroduced with a separate interface from web-based communications, featuring purple-themed conversation threads. At that time, Facebook referred to this experience as “SMS on steroids.”

Although Messenger is a popular service, the decision to deprecate SMS integration aligns with the company’s focus on other messaging platforms like WhatsApp. Additionally, third-party SMS clients have limited popularity and lack access to Rich Communication Services (RCS). Google has prioritized messaging as a first-party Android experience, and many carriers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have adopted Google’s Messages app as the default.

Ultimately, this change benefits Google and its ongoing efforts to promote RCS. With SMS/MMS integration being phased out, users will have to rely on alternate messaging apps for SMS functionality.

