The Ultimate ’90s Video Game Face-Off

It’s ’90s week at IGN, and we’re celebrating all the amazing things that made this decade so special. While movies and TV shows stood out, the ’90s also saw the release of some groundbreaking video games and consoles. From the legendary battle between Nintendo and Sega to the arrival of 3D games like Super Mario 64 and Final Fantasy VII that revolutionized gaming, the significance of these 10 years cannot be overstated.

Now, we need your help to determine the best game of the ’90s. Do you think Super Mario World deserves the top spot? What about The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time or Metal Gear Solid? We have selected 163 of the best ’90s games to go head-to-head in a “Face-Off,” and it’s up to you to make the tough choice between them and help us crown the ultimate ’90s game. Will you choose Half-Life or Unreal Tournament? Resident Evil or Pokemon Red? The decision is yours!

A Face-Off pits two games against each other, and you decide which one is superior. Your votes will determine the best ’90s video game. You may come across the same games multiple times, so keep voting for your favorites to ensure they rank higher. IGN’s team of ’90s experts has pre-selected these games for you to choose from. As you pick winners, your choices will be tracked.

Voting will end on August 3, and we will tally up the wins and losses for each ’90s game. Based on your choices, a ranked list will go live on August 4, with the game that has the most wins being crowned the “winner.” In case of a tie, the game with the fewest losses will take the top spot. The more you vote for your favorite game, the better chance it has of ranking high on the list. You can vote as many times as you want until the Face-Off closes.

With randomly matched games, it’s hard to know when you’ve seen every ’90s video game included. You can play until you’ve voted for all your favorites or ensure that certain games don’t make it to the winner’s circle. By deciding the winners in all these match-ups, you’re giving your picks for the best ’90s video game a chance to reach the top.

We’ve compiled a list of ’90s video games without considering console limits, regions, or other factors. The only criteria were that the games had to be released in the 1990s and deserve a chance to compete for the crown. If we missed one of your favorite games, please let us know in the comments below.

Join us in the Best ’90s Video Game Face-Off and cast your votes now!