The Formula 1 74th World Championship: How to Watch the Italian Grand Prix Online for Free

The much-awaited Italian Grand Prix, marking the 74th World Championship of Formula 1, will take place this weekend, with Carlos Sainz from Ferrari securing pole position for the first time this season. While the race will be broadcast on ESPN2 in the United States, there are several options available for those tuning in from other countries or traveling abroad. One such option includes a free live stream of the Italian Grand Prix. Here’s all you need to know to watch the F1 live stream and some tips to catch the Formula 1 action for free.

For viewers in Austria and Luxembourg, the Italian Grand Prix will be aired for free. However, residents traveling abroad from these countries might want to watch the race live in their local language. This can be easily achieved by using a VPN (virtual private network), which is a completely legal and safe method. Simply install a VPN, select the desired location for connection, and start the live stream. The recommended free streams for Austria and Luxembourg are ORF and RTL Zwee, respectively.

Unfortunately, residents of other countries do not have access to a free F1 live stream. Instead, they can tune in via their local broadcast partners. In the United States, the race is available on ESPN, and the best way to watch it is through fuboTV, which offers a one-week free trial for new customers. This means that if it’s your first time using fuboTV, you can watch the Italian Grand Prix for free.

FuboTV is a highly recommended option for watching the Italian Grand Prix and its practices. The basic option, FuboTV Pro, includes all three ESPN channels, allowing viewers to watch the entire Italian Grand Prix and its practices. Additionally, there is a weeklong free trial available for FuboTV, making it possible to watch all the Formula 1 races this week for free. After the free trial, the subscription costs $75 per month for 156 live TV channels.

Other options for watching the F1 Italian Grand Prix live stream include Sling TV, which offers two cable package options – Sling TV Orange and Sling TV Blue. The Sling TV Orange package includes ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3, allowing viewers to watch all the live practices. Sling TV does not currently offer a free trial, but the first month is priced at $20, with subsequent months priced at $40.

Hulu with Live TV also provides access to ESPN2 and ESPN3, and it offers opportunities to bundle subscriptions with the regular Hulu app and Disney+, providing cost savings. The subscription for Hulu with Live TV costs $70 per month, granting access to over 100 channels.

YouTube TV is another viable option for watching ESPN2 and ESPN3. Viewers can sign up for a YouTube TV free trial and enjoy all the Formula 1 races and practices without any charges. The regular price for YouTube TV is $73 per month for over 100 live TV channels, but the first month is discounted to $63.

For viewers located abroad or those who want to take advantage of the free trials mentioned above, a VPN is recommended. By subscribing to one of the best VPNs for streaming, connecting to a U.S. server, and accessing any of the aforementioned services, international viewers can watch the Italian Grand Prix live online. NordVPN is highly recommended for this purpose and currently offers a two-year subscription with a 59% discount.

By utilizing these methods and platforms, viewers from different regions have various options to enjoy the Formula 1 74th World Championship and watch the Italian Grand Prix online, either for free or with affordable subscription services.

