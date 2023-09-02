Unveiling Limited Edition Cult of the Lamb Joy-Con and Pro Controllers

Cult of the Lamb, the popular indie game, has recently collaborated with Don’t Starve, and now it’s offering officially licensed Switch Joy-Con and Pro Controllers. Crafted by CptnAlex Designs, these limited edition controllers are a must-have for avid collectors. With only 125 of each controller available, they are expected to sell out quickly.

The controllers feature a unique design showcasing the Lamb in a charming flower bed and a perilous pit of bones. These one-of-a-kind controllers are unparalleled in their distinctiveness. As an official member of Cult of the Lamb, you can proudly display your allegiance with this officially licensed controller.

Each limited edition controller comes with premium packaging, an exclusive hard enamel pin, and a stainless steel authenticity card signed by the artist, CptnAlex. The base used for these controllers is comprised of official Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers, which have been expertly customized to match the Cult of the Lamb aesthetic.

The price for these exclusive controllers is set at $165.00 USD. Pre-orders are now available, with shipping expected to commence in late October 2023. If you’re interested in adding these unique controllers to your collection, it is advisable to place your order as soon as possible due to their limited availability.

Are you an avid gamer and collector? Don’t miss out on this opportunity to own a limited edition Cult of the Lamb Joy-Con or Pro Controller. Share your thoughts on these controllers in the comments section below.

Sources: CptnAlex.com, Destructoid.com