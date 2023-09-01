Unveiling Huawei’s Latest Smartphone: The Mate 60 Pro

Huawei Technologies, the Chinese tech giant known for its innovative smartphones, recently released its latest high-end model, the Mate 60 Pro. This surprise launch has sparked curiosity and speculation around the world about the phone’s features and capabilities, particularly whether it is 5G capable. With Huawei being heavily targeted by U.S. government restrictions, this release holds significant importance for the company’s future.

Since 2019, Huawei has faced restrictions on accessing chipmaking tools essential for producing advanced handset models. This setback has impacted the company’s ability to sell 5G models, leading to a decline in its consumer business. However, Huawei has been determined to make a comeback. In July, research firms revealed that the company was planning to reenter the 5G smartphone industry by the end of the year, utilizing its own advancements in semiconductor design tools and chipmaking from China’s Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co (SMIC).

It remains uncertain whether the Mate 60 Pro is a 5G phone, as Huawei has not provided explicit information. However, buyers and tech enthusiasts have conducted tear-downs and speed tests that suggest the phone can achieve download speeds comparable to top-tier 5G smartphones. The device is equipped with Huawei’s new Kirin 9000s processor, which reportedly incorporates advanced technology from SMIC.

The release of the Mate 60 Pro has received a substantial amount of attention both in China and globally. Chinese social media users and state media have eagerly discussed the phone, while tear-down firms around the world are scrambling to get their hands on it. The initial batch sold out quickly online, and new stocks are expected to arrive by mid-September.

Looking ahead, Huawei faces the task of clarifying the technology behind the Mate 60 Pro to address the curiosity of the market. With increasing interest in the phone, it is crucial for the company to provide more information about its capabilities, given its significance in Huawei’s battle to regain its status in the smartphone industry.

