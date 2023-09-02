Protecting Your Eyes in the Digital Age: Preventing Digital Eye Strain

In today’s digital era, our reliance on technology has become a necessity. However, this increased screen time comes with consequences, particularly for our eye health. Digital eye strain, also known as computer vision syndrome, can cause discomfort and negatively impact our overall well-being and productivity.

The prolonged use of digital screens can lead to a variety of symptoms, including dry eyes, blurry vision, headaches, and eye fatigue. Factors such as reduced blinking rates and the constant visual demands of digital content contribute to these issues. The high brightness, contrast, and low resolution of screens, combined with low refresh rates, further strain our eyes and expose them to potentially harmful radiation. Additionally, poor posture, prolonged sitting, and neglecting personal care, such as hydration and nutrition, can exacerbate the problem.

To mitigate the potential harms of excessive screen time, it’s important to be aware of the causes and symptoms of digital eye strain. Implementing simple practices can significantly alleviate eye strain. Adhering to the 20-20-20 rule is key – take a 20-second break every 20 minutes and focus on an object 20 feet away. Blink consciously to prevent dry eyes. It’s also crucial to limit screen exposure whenever possible, set up an ergonomically sound workspace, stay well-hydrated, and consume nutritious foods.

If symptoms persist or worsen despite these precautions, consulting an eye specialist is advised. They may recommend suitable eyeglasses or tear supplement eye drops to alleviate discomfort. Protecting our vision in the digital age requires conscious effort and prioritizing our eye health as an integral component of our overall well-being.

Source: Dr. Sandeep Buttan, Technical Lead at Eye Health and Health System Strengthening, Sightsavers India.