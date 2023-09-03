CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Why We Prioritize Saving on Travel but Splurge on Booze and Clothes

Sep 3, 2023
In our quest for financial stability, many of us are guilty of what experts call ‘split brain spending.’ We diligently search for the best deals and discounts when it comes to basic necessities like travel, but have no qualms about splurging on luxury items such as booze and clothes.

This phenomenon can be attributed to a combination of psychological and social factors. On one hand, saving money on travel is often viewed as a practical and responsible measure. We prioritize finding budget-friendly options for our vacations because travel is seen as a luxury expense and not an essential need. The satisfaction of securing a good deal on flights or accommodations gives us a sense of achievement in managing our finances.

On the other hand, our willingness to splurge on alcohol and clothing can be attributed to the emotional and social value we place on these items. Alcohol, for instance, is associated with relaxation, celebration, and social bonding. It becomes a means of unwinding and indulging in the enjoyable aspects of life. Similarly, clothes are not merely seen as functional, but as a form of self-expression and social status. Investing in fashionable and trendy attire allows individuals to showcase their personal style and feel confident in their appearance.

A deeper understanding of the psychology behind these spending habits reveals the complex interplay between practicality and emotional gratification. While it is important to be mindful of our overall expenses, it is also essential to strike a balance between saving for the future and enjoying the present. By being aware of our spending patterns and consciously prioritizing our financial goals, we can make informed decisions that align with our values and aspirations.

Definitions:

  • ‘Split brain spending’: Refers to the phenomenon where individuals prioritize saving money on basic needs while indulging in luxury expenses.

Sources:

  • Dailymail.com

By Mampho Brescia

