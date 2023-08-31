Experlogix Expands its Digital Commerce Offering to North America

Experlogix, formerly Aphix Software, is thrilled to announce the successful expansion of its Digital Commerce offering to the North American market. Experlogix Digital Commerce is a comprehensive suite of B2B commerce solutions designed to help organizations thrive in the face of increasing demand for seamless online shopping experiences.

Available since June 2023, Experlogix Digital Commerce provides organizations with the tools they need to streamline back-end processes and create engaging customer experiences as they expand their omnichannel presence. The platform has been optimized to support North American organizations and is now available for partners to sell.

With a strong history of delivering success in the EMEA region and globally, Experlogix Digital Commerce allows organizations to easily launch and manage e-commerce apps, WebShops, and mobile solutions. The software seamlessly integrates with numerous ERP solutions, enabling clients to provide real-time product and pricing information to their customers.

CEO Bill Fox emphasizes the importance of delivering exceptional, personalized experiences throughout the entire customer journey in today’s B2B e-commerce landscape. He believes that Experlogix Digital Commerce equips organizations with the necessary tools and data to surpass customer expectations and optimize sales strategies for an increasingly omnichannel world.

Experlogix Digital Commerce includes state-of-the-art e-commerce solutions, inventory management systems, and analytics tools that provide clients with valuable insights for informed decision-making. The software features out-of-the-box integration with ERP systems such as SAP Business One, Microsoft Dynamics, and Sage.

Graham O’Rourke, General Manager for Experlogix Digital Commerce, expresses confidence in the power of digital commerce technology to drive growth and create seamless experiences for businesses and their customers. Recent additions to the platform include the ability to calculate sales tax in the U.S. and Canada and customer experience enhancements like the new one-page checkout.

To cater to its North American clients, Experlogix has added features such as date formatting and tax calculation integration with Avalara Avatax. The Digital Commerce platform will continue to be developed to meet the needs of a global client base, making it easier for businesses to build omnichannel shopping experiences, expand into new markets, and simplify the buying process for customers.

Experlogix is committed to helping clients in North America expand their commerce presence and is actively seeking partners interested in adding Digital Commerce to their solution portfolio.

About Experlogix Digital Commerce:

Experlogix Digital Commerce is an award-winning set of multi-channel e-commerce, mobile apps, and e-procurement solutions that help global businesses achieve their growth and efficiency goals. The best-in-class SaaS solutions offer real-time integration with ERP systems and seamless connectivity with leading digital marketplaces, expanding online revenue potential. Experlogix Digital Commerce empowers businesses to grow faster and sell smarter.

