Experlogix Expands Digital Commerce Offering to North American Market

Experlogix, previously known as Aphix Software, has successfully launched its Digital Commerce platform in the North American market. This offering aims to enable organizations to meet the increasing demand for seamless online shopping and commerce experiences. With a suite of B2B commerce solutions, Experlogix Digital Commerce helps businesses streamline back-end processes and enhance customer engagement as they expand their omnichannel presence.

The platform, available for partners to sell since June 2023, has a proven track record of delivering success for organizations in the EMEA region and globally. Experlogix Digital Commerce allows organizations to easily launch and manage e-commerce apps, WebShops, and mobile solutions. It seamlessly integrates with various ERP systems, enabling real-time product and pricing information for customers.

Experlogix CEO, Bill Fox, emphasizes the importance of providing exceptional, personalized experiences throughout the entire customer journey in the face of growing investment in B2B e-commerce technology. The Digital Commerce platform equips organizations with the tools and data they need to exceed customer expectations and optimize sales strategies for an omnichannel world.

Key features of Experlogix Digital Commerce include state-of-the-art e-commerce solutions, inventory management systems, and analytics tools that provide valuable insights for informed decision-making. The platform also integrates seamlessly with popular ERP systems such as SAP Business One, Microsoft Dynamics, and Sage.

To cater to North American clients, Experlogix has added features specifically for the U.S. and Canada, such as sales tax calculation through integration with Avalara Avatax. The company continues to develop the Digital Commerce platform for a global client base, making it easier for businesses to create omnichannel shopping experiences, expand into new markets, and simplify the buying process for customers.

Experlogix is excited to help North American clients strengthen their commerce presence and is also seeking partners who are interested in incorporating Digital Commerce into their solution portfolio.

For more information about getting started with Experlogix Digital Commerce, please contact the company.

Definitions:

– Digital Commerce: The buying and selling of goods and services using digital channels, such as websites, mobile apps, and other online platforms.

– B2B Commerce: Business-to-Business (B2B) commerce refers to transactions between businesses, where one company sells products or services to another company.

– ERP systems: Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems are integrated software solutions used by businesses to manage various aspects of their operations, including finance, inventory, production, and sales.

